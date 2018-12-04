Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $2.26 Million in National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Stock

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. National Vision makes up about 0.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 39.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,911,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,420,000 after buying an additional 2,797,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 47.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,712,000 after buying an additional 1,030,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,754,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 127.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,112,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,215,000 after buying an additional 623,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 172.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,647,000 after buying an additional 555,612 shares during the period.

EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Vision from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler sold 2,351,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $94,516,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mitchell Goodman sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $3,801,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,556,477 shares of company stock worth $504,970,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.81 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

