Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,208,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,338,000 after acquiring an additional 751,080 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3,284.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 370,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 360,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 363.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the third quarter worth $8,840,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the third quarter worth $7,305,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

KFY opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. Korn/Ferry International has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $465.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn/Ferry International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

