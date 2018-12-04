Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Strategic Education Inc (STRA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.44% of Strategic Education worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Strategic Education by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Strategic Education by 87.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Strategic Education to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Strategic Education to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 507 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $73,033.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $713,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,095. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education stock opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Strategic Education Inc has a 12-month low of $80.75 and a 12-month high of $154.89.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

