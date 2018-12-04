Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Qualys were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,625,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,891,000 after purchasing an additional 468,437 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Qualys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 882,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Qualys by 13.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 372,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $55.05 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Qualys to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $133,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,800,796.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $810,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,295.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,425. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/rhumbline-advisers-has-6-92-million-holdings-in-qualys-inc-qlys.html.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.