Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.13 Million Stake in Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Twilio were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.59 and a beta of 1.07. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $98.89.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 939 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $70,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 19,360 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $1,600,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,561 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on Twilio to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Twilio from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/rhumbline-advisers-has-7-13-million-stake-in-twilio-inc-twlo.html.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.