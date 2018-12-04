Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,518 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,518 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 25.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 41.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 62.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 1,309,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $30,846,943.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,101.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

