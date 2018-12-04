Rightmove (RMV) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Rightmove (LON:RMV) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Rightmove to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,583.17 ($59.89).

Shares of LON RMV remained flat at $GBX 449.05 ($5.87) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,308. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 3,846 ($50.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,595 ($60.04).

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson acquired 31,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £136,488.21 ($178,346.02).

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

