Rio Tinto’s (RIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,790 ($62.59) to GBX 4,860 ($63.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,208.24 ($54.99).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 3,701.50 ($48.37) on Friday. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.66) and a one year high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.23).

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,632 ($47.46), for a total transaction of £254.24 ($332.21). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 15,000 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,664 ($47.88), for a total transaction of £549,600 ($718,149.75).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

