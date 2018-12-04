Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 30,664 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 0.9% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $25,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 83,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.84.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $85.49. 69,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244,874. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,756 shares of company stock worth $5,824,194. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

