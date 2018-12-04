Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 53,967 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,013 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,967 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 0.6% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 43,450 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,037 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Sean Middleton sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $33,486.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $344,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,773 shares of company stock worth $929,282 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.73. 247,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 53,967 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/riverhead-capital-management-llc-buys-53967-shares-of-cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh.html.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.