Riverhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,799 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,276 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $691,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 16,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,735 shares of the software company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total value of $665,997.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,875,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $165.68 and a 1-year high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Adobe from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

