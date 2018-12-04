RMR Group (RMR) Announces Earnings Results

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.32 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 23.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,014,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,157,000 after purchasing an additional 104,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 89.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 58.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised RMR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

