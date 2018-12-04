RMR Group (RMR) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RMR. BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $89.00 price objective on RMR Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.50.

RMR stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.63. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $98.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This is an increase from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,014,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,157,000 after purchasing an additional 104,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,080,000 after purchasing an additional 118,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. 18.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

