Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) Given a CHF 250 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a CHF 250 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 240 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 280 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 275 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 253.21.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

