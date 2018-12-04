Rockshield Capital Corp (RKS) Insider Rockshield Capital Corp. Acquires 206,000 Shares

Rockshield Capital Corp (CNSX:RKS) insider Rockshield Capital Corp. purchased 206,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.11 per share, with a total value of $22,660.00.

Rockshield Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 30th, Rockshield Capital Corp. purchased 371,500 shares of Rockshield Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.11 per share, with a total value of $40,865.00.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Rockshield Capital Corp. purchased 23,500 shares of Rockshield Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.11 per share, with a total value of $2,585.00.

On Thursday, November 22nd, Rockshield Capital Corp. purchased 64,000 shares of Rockshield Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $7,680.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Rockshield Capital Corp. purchased 30,000 shares of Rockshield Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $3,600.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Rockshield Capital Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of Rockshield Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00.

RKS opened at $0.12 on Tuesday.

