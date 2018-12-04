Rogers Communications (RCI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI):

11/30/2018 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rogers Communications’ is benefiting from solid subscriber gain in the wireless segment and increasing Internet user count. Management stated that postpaid churn rate in the wireless segment declined to lowest level since 2009. The Ignite Gigabit service has also gained rapid traction driving Internet user installed base. Moreover, an improved cost structure drove profitability. Based on the strong results, management raised adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow full-year guidance. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Rogers Communications continues to expand LTE coverage that will expand user base eventually driving revenues. Moreover, integration of Ignite TV with streaming services like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon’s Prime is expected to drive growth in the near future.”

11/29/2018 – Rogers Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rogers Communications’ is benefiting from solid subscriber gain in the wireless segment and increasing Internet user count. Management stated that postpaid churn rate in the wireless segment declined to lowest level since 2009. The Ignite Gigabit service has also gained rapid traction driving Internet user installed base. Moreover, an improved cost structure drove profitability. Based on the strong results, management raised adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow full-year guidance. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Rogers Communications continues to expand LTE coverage that will expand user base eventually driving revenues. Moreover, integration of Ignite TV with streaming services like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon’s Prime is expected to drive growth in the near future.”

11/29/2018 – Rogers Communications was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.67 price target on the stock.

11/22/2018 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rogers Communications’ is benefiting from solid subscriber gain in the wireless segment and increasing Internet user count. Management stated that postpaid churn rate in the wireless segment declined to lowest level since 2009. The Ignite Gigabit service has also gained rapid traction driving Internet user installed base. Moreover, an improved cost structure drove profitability. Based on the strong results, management raised adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow full-year guidance. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Rogers Communications continues to expand LTE coverage that will expand user base eventually driving revenues. Moreover, integration of Ignite TV with streaming services like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon’s Prime is expected to drive growth in the near future.”

11/20/2018 – Rogers Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rogers Communications’ is benefiting from solid subscriber gain in the wireless segment and increasing Internet user count. Management stated that postpaid churn rate in the wireless segment declined to lowest level since 2009. The Ignite Gigabit service has also gained rapid traction driving Internet user installed base. Moreover, an improved cost structure drove profitability. Based on the strong results, management raised adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow full-year guidance. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Rogers Communications continues to expand LTE coverage that will expand user base eventually driving revenues. Moreover, integration of Ignite TV with streaming services like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon’s Prime is expected to drive growth in the near future.”

10/22/2018 – Rogers Communications was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $54.03. 641,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,832. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $54.83.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rogers Communications by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

