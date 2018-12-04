Roku Inc (ROKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Roku to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

In other news, VP Chas Smith sold 82,811 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $6,015,391.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 421,549 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $29,883,608.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,489 shares of company stock valued at $55,135,368. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Roku by 57.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 6.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,277,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866,110. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 3.31. Roku has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.73 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

