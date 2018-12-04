Roku (ROKU) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Cannonball Research increased their target price on Roku from $68.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Our analysis of the composition of advertising revenue growth gives us incremental comfort with our revenue forecast for FY18-20. It also supports our Buy thesis based on the belief that ROKU works only if the advertising revenue story works. We think that inventory sell through which has been a relatively small revenue driver so far can become more significant in the mid-term. BidaskClub lowered Roku from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 3.31. Roku has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.73 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $2,751,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chas Smith sold 82,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $6,015,391.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 800,489 shares of company stock worth $53,638,128. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

