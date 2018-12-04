Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Receives $317.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.64.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $14.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.66. 481,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,063. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $252.23 and a 52 week high of $312.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $286,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,780.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,543,617.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,350 shares of company stock worth $689,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 122.3% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

