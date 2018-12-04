Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Sold by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 4.3% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $32,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 71.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,200,000 after buying an additional 181,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,073,000 after buying an additional 168,161 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 949.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after buying an additional 142,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,008,000 after buying an additional 134,469 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,234.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,320,000 after buying an additional 121,772 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 600 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $176,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,599,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.35 per share, with a total value of $156,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,543,617.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.08.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $301.05 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $252.23 and a 1-year high of $312.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

