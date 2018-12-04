Rotation Minerals (ROT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Rotation Minerals Ltd (CVE:ROT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 21000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

About Rotation Minerals (CVE:ROT)

Rotation Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. It has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Four J's property, which comprises five claims located near Stewart, British Columbia; an 80% interest in the Scottie property that consists of 14 crown-granted claims located in the Golden Triangle near Stewart, British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Black Hills property comprising six claims located in the Skeena Mining division of British Columbia.

