Rowan Companies (RDC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rowan Companies in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Rowan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rowan Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.42.

NYSE:RDC opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.89. Rowan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.39 million. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rowan Companies will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the second quarter worth $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the third quarter worth $218,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the third quarter worth $235,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

