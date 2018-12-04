Royal Bank of Canada Raises Workday (WDAY) Price Target to $170.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $152.95 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.50.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $167.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of -132.13 and a beta of 2.05. Workday has a 52-week low of $95.35 and a 52-week high of $167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.38 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $10,849,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total transaction of $182,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,782 shares of company stock worth $68,244,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Workday by 977.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,150,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,657 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $62,598,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Workday by 43.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,898,000 after acquiring an additional 299,251 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Workday by 9.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,083,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,154,000 after purchasing an additional 264,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.