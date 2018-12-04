Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.06, for a total transaction of C$980,600.00.

Alex Douglas Mcgregor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 4th, Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.27, for a total transaction of C$1,032,700.00.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$97.45 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$93.13 and a 52 week high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.59703428016362 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight Capital upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.89.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

