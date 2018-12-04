Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 2.07

Media headlines about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a coverage optimism score of 2.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Royal Bank of Canada’s ranking:

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE RY opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $69.99 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Argus decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to $89.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

WARNING: “Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 2.07” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/royal-bank-of-canada-ry-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-2-07.html.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.