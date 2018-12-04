Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $18,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 33.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 148.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 36.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 361,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 96,250 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Shares of TMST stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $492.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.97. Timkensteel Corp has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/royce-associates-lp-decreases-stake-in-timkensteel-corp-tmst.html.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.