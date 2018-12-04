Royce & Associates LP Has $17.61 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 40.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 854,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 246,185 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 309,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 54,670 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Croteau sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,733.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Mcmullan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,043 shares of company stock valued at $459,764 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

MTSI opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 129.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $38.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $151.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

