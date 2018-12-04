Royce & Associates LP Takes $17.09 Million Position in Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 664,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 735,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,152 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Perspecta by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,570,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 420,179 shares during the period.

Perspecta stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Perspecta Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

