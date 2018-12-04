RTL Group (RTL) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. equinet set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €61.50 ($71.51) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.00 ($74.42).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

