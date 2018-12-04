Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Iradimed Corp (IRMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.53% of Iradimed worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 427.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 185,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 119.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 119.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 27.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 143,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 3,722.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Francis X. Casey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,611,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Iradimed Corp has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $314.69 million, a P/E ratio of 356.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Iradimed had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRMD. BidaskClub raised shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Roth Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iradimed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iradimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

