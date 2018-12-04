Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 303,787 Shares of Gramercy Property Trust (GPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) by 80.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gramercy Property Trust were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPT. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Gramercy Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $123,659,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,541,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,665 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Gramercy Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $62,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 255.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,904,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,496 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Gramercy Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $41,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of GPT stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Gramercy Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

Gramercy Property Trust Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

