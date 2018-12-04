RYB Education Inc – (RYB) Given $23.75 Average Price Target by Brokerages

RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. RYB Education’s rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $23.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RYB Education an industry rank of 100 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on RYB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RYB Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

RYB stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 219,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,264. The stock has a market cap of $217.84 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.58. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RYB Education by 2,686.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RYB Education in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RYB Education by 3,508.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of RYB Education by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

