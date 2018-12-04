S & T Bancorp (STBA) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on S & T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

S & T Bancorp stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S & T Bancorp has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $47.77.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This is a boost from S & T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Kane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $41,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,395.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

