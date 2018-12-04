Safran SA (SAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €124.36 ($144.61).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safran stock. Tesuji Partners LLC lifted its position in Safran SA (EPA:SAF) by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Safran comprises approximately 5.5% of Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings in Safran were worth $94,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

