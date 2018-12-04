Saipem (SAPMF) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.13

News coverage about Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Saipem earned a daily sentiment score of 1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SAPMF stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Saipem has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

SAPMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Saipem from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Saipem from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Saipem has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

