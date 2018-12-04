salesforce.com (CRM) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Wedbush

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Sunday. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $144.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $98.68 and a 1-year high of $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $2,273,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe Allanson sold 104,277 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $16,510,177.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,159.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 498,002 shares of company stock valued at $73,200,270. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.