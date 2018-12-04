salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Amy E. Weaver Sells 4,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

salesforce.com stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $98.68 and a 52-week high of $161.19. The company has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.53, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Sunday. Societe Generale set a $170.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,449,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

