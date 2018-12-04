Sanofi (SNY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a report published on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanofi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanofi from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

Sanofi stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,557,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,527,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,945,000 after buying an additional 595,125 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,081,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sanofi by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after buying an additional 515,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,438,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

