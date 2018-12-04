Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) will report $11.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.52 million and the highest is $12.20 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $9.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $46.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.23 million to $46.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.92 million, with estimates ranging from $47.85 million to $55.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 40.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAR shares. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of SAR stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,537. The company has a market cap of $165.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.36. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 61.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 21.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 31.3% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

