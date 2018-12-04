Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Increased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,906 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 1.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 46.6% in the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 31,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.0% during the second quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $9,138,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 284,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Schlumberger stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

