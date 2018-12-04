Schroder Investment Management Group Has $512.39 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926,044 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,340 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $512,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,187,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,134. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.48.

NYSE:UNH opened at $286.33 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.48 and a 1 year high of $286.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

