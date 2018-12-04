Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 378.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $2,668,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $55,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,277. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. William Blair raised FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Imperial Capital cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

FLIR opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

