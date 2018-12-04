Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 18,991 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,991 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.09% of National Western Life Group worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $310.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.38. National Western Life Group Inc has a one year low of $260.64 and a one year high of $353.30.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

