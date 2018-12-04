Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (SREI) Insider Acquires £21,840 in Stock

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI) insider Stephen Bligh bought 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £21,840 ($28,537.83).

Shares of SREI stock opened at GBX 55.80 ($0.73) on Tuesday. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 66 ($0.86).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be issued a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

