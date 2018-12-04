Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 650.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 62,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 31,157 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,004,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0841 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

