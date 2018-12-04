Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Position Lowered by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12,600.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

