Science Applications International (SAIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.00

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.00 and last traded at $66.17, with a volume of 225947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Drexel Hamilton raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Science Applications International by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 53,308 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Science Applications International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 68,845 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

