Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.86. 214,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,530,486. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $128.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2668 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/secrest-blakey-associates-llc-has-1-26-million-position-in-ishares-20-year-treasury-bond-etf-tlt.html.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.