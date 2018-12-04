SEI Investments (SEIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEIC. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $408.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 145,238 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $7,662,756.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,386,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,002,977.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $942,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,338.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,226 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,545. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.