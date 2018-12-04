SendGrid Inc (SEND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) to announce $39.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SendGrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $39.81 million. SendGrid posted sales of $31.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SendGrid will report full year sales of $143.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.45 million to $145.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $179.81 million, with estimates ranging from $176.40 million to $183.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SendGrid.

Get SendGrid alerts:

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. SendGrid had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SendGrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SendGrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SendGrid from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of SendGrid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SendGrid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE SEND opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. SendGrid has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -242.11.

In other news, insider Stephen M. Sloan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $620,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yanagawa Leandra Fishman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,669 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEND. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SendGrid by 1,827.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,502,000 after buying an additional 1,430,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SendGrid by 98.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after buying an additional 1,272,943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SendGrid by 87.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,373,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,308,000 after buying an additional 1,107,357 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SendGrid during the third quarter worth approximately $22,995,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SendGrid by 172.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 957,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,386,000 after buying an additional 606,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SendGrid (SEND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SendGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SendGrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.